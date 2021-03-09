CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Experts see tight race between variants, vaccine | Schools, parents weigh in on new distancing guidelines | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Fiedler lifts Rice over Southern Miss 61-52 in C-USA tourney

The Associated Press

March 9, 2021, 10:40 PM

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Max Fiedler recorded 16 points and 11 rebounds to lift Rice to a 61-52 win over Southern Mississippi in a first-round game of the Conference USA tournament on Tuesday night.

Fiedler buried 8 of 10-shot attempts. Chris Mullins and Travis Evee each scored 12 for Rice (14-12) and Quincy Olivari grabbed 10 rebounds.

DeAndre Pinckney had 14 points for the Golden Eagles (8-17), Tyler Stevenson scored 12 and Tae Hardy 11 with six rebounds.

