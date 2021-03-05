Fairfield seeks revenge on Manhattan

Fairfield (6-16, 6-11) vs. Manhattan (7-11, 6-11) Draddy Gymnasium, Riverdale, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan goes…

Fairfield (6-16, 6-11) vs. Manhattan (7-11, 6-11)

Draddy Gymnasium, Riverdale, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan goes for the season sweep over Fairfield after winning the previous matchup in Riverdale. The teams last played on March 4, when the Jaspers outshot Fairfield 47.3 percent to 40.4 percent and recorded seven fewer turnovers en route to the 10-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Fairfield has benefited heavily from its seniors. Taj Benning, Jake Wojcik, Jesus Cruz and Caleb Green have combined to account for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Stags points over the team’s last five games.TERRIFIC TAJ: Benning has connected on 35.5 percent of the 93 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 82.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SIMILAR DISTRIBUTIONS: Coincidentally, both of these teams have logged assists on exactly 40 percent of all field goals over their last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Manhattan defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.3 percent of all possessions, which is the 22nd-highest rate in the country. The Fairfield offense has turned the ball over on 20.6 percent of its possessions (ranked 253rd among Division I teams).

