CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mass vaccination site in Montgomery Co. | Faith leaders get COVID-19 shot | DC mayor reflects on pandemic | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Fairfield seeks revenge on Manhattan

Fairfield seeks revenge on Manhattan

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Fairfield (6-16, 6-11) vs. Manhattan (7-11, 6-11)

Draddy Gymnasium, Riverdale, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan goes for the season sweep over Fairfield after winning the previous matchup in Riverdale. The teams last played on March 4, when the Jaspers outshot Fairfield 47.3 percent to 40.4 percent and recorded seven fewer turnovers en route to the 10-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Fairfield has benefited heavily from its seniors. Taj Benning, Jake Wojcik, Jesus Cruz and Caleb Green have combined to account for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 65 percent of all Stags points over the team’s last five games.TERRIFIC TAJ: Benning has connected on 35.5 percent of the 93 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also converted 82.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SIMILAR DISTRIBUTIONS: Coincidentally, both of these teams have logged assists on exactly 40 percent of all field goals over their last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Manhattan defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.3 percent of all possessions, which is the 22nd-highest rate in the country. The Fairfield offense has turned the ball over on 20.6 percent of its possessions (ranked 253rd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Senate confirms Isabel Guzman to lead small biz agency

Building back greener: GSA has prime opportunity to lead federal climate change initiative

DoD's new Adaptive Acquisition Framework takes new approach to tailoring procurement strategies

Bipartisan group of senators ask VA to rank and prioritize unfunded IT projects

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up