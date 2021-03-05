CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers' pandemic struggles | New kid, new normal | DC urges all adults to preregister for vaccine | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Egun scores 14 to lead Montana past Warner Pacific 92-61

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 11:31 PM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Eddy Egun had 14 points to lead Montana to a 92-61 win over Warner Pacific on Friday night.

Cameron Parker had 13 points and seven assists for Montana (12-12). Josh Vazquez added 12 points and Kyle Owens had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Christian Hodge had 17 points for the Knights. Isaac Etter added 12 points. Miles Brown had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

