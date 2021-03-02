Duquesne meets Richmond in A10 tourney

No. 9 seed Duquesne (8-8, 7-7) vs. No. 8 seed Richmond (13-7, 6-5) Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney Second Round, Stuart…

No. 9 seed Duquesne (8-8, 7-7) vs. No. 8 seed Richmond (13-7, 6-5)

Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney Second Round, Stuart Siegel Center, Richmond, Virginia; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne is set to match up against Richmond in the second round of the A10 tournament. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Feb. 20, when the Spiders shot 55.1 percent from the field while holding Duquesne to just 44.8 percent en route to a 79-72 victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Grant Golden, Blake Francis, Jacob Gilyard and Nathan Cayo have collectively accounted for 70 percent of Richmond’s scoring this season. For Duquesne, .MIGHTY MARCUS: Marcus Weathers has connected on 31.4 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 16 over his last five games. He’s also made 63.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Richmond is 0-6 this year when it scores 73 points or fewer and 13-1 when it scores at least 74.

BEHIND THE ARC: Duquesne’s Tavian Dunn-Martin has attempted 95 3-pointers and connected on 30.5 percent of them, and is 7 for 17 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Richmond has turned the ball over on just 14.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the seventh-best percentage among all Division I teams. The Spiders have turned the ball over only 10.3 times per game this season.

