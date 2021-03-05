CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers' pandemic struggles | New kid, new normal | DC urges all adults to preregister for vaccine | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Davis carries UC Irvine past Long Beach St. 71-68 in OT

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 11:37 PM

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — DJ Davis came off the bench to tally 18 points to lift UC Irvine to a 71-68 overtime win over Long Beach State on Friday.

Collin Welp had 18 points for UC Irvine (15-8, 12-4 Big West Conference). Brad Greene added 11 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. JC Butler had seven rebounds.

Dawson Baker, the Anteaters’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 11 points per game, had only 4 points on 2-of-12 shooting.

Isaiah Washington had 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Beach (5-10, 4-7). Chance Hunter added 15 points and 13 rebounds. Michael Carter III had 15 points.

