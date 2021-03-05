CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers' pandemic struggles | New kid, new normal | DC urges all adults to preregister for vaccine | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Davis carries No. 14…

Davis carries No. 14 Lady Vols into SEC semifinals

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 11:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Rennia Davis had a career-high-tying 33 points and 14 rebounds and No. 14 and third-seeded Tennessee advanced to the Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals for the first time in five years with a 77-72 win over 11th-seeded Mississippi on Friday night.

The Lady Volunteers (16-6) will face No. 7 and second-seeded South Carolina on Saturday.

Rae Burrell had nine of her 18 points in the fourth quarter when Tennessee outscored the Rebels 28-15.

The Lady Vols had their largest lead at 73-64 with 2:51 left. Ole Miss (11-11) scored the next six points and kept it close until Davis sealed the win on a pair of free throws with four seconds left.

Jordan Horston added 12 points for Tennessee, including a buzzer beater from beyond half court at the end of the first quarter. Davis also beat the buzzer, sinking a pull-up 3 at the end of the half. The Lady Vols trailed 41-37.

Ole Miss built its lead to 57-49 at the end of the third quarter but Tennessee erased the deficit with an 8-0 run to start the fourth.

Donnetta Johnson had 20 points, Shakira Austin added 14 and Jacorriah Bracey a season-high 13 for the Rebels.

Ole Miss, which has not made the SEC tournament semifinals since 1993, used its defensive pressure to make it difficult for Tennessee to find its rhythm. But the Lady Vols outrebounded the Rebels 45-25 and made 7 of 10 from 3-point range.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Building Back Greener: Does federal government still need as much space post-COVID?

Army may add hundreds of civilian investigators to address problems highlighted by Fort Hood review

OPM ready to 'close the chapter' on the merger, chart new path forward

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up