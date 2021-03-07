CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC changes school guidance | Pandemic a year later: Food banks | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Davenport, Madsen lift Cincinnati over East Carolina 82-69

The Associated Press

March 7, 2021, 3:28 PM

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jeremiah Davenport and Mason Madsen scored 19 points apiece as Cincinnati got past East Carolina 82-69 on Sunday.

Keith Williams added 16 points and Mika Adams-Woods had 12 points for Cincinnati (10-10, 8-6 American Athletic Conference). Madsen also had six rebounds, while Williams posted six rebounds.

Jayden Gardner had 23 points for the Pirates (8-10, 2-10), whose losing streak reached four games. Tristen Newton added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Brandon Suggs had 13 points and eight rebounds.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

