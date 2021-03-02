CSU looks to extend streak vs NM

New Mexico (6-14, 2-14) vs. Colorado State (16-4, 13-3) Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

New Mexico (6-14, 2-14) vs. Colorado State (16-4, 13-3)

Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State looks for its fifth straight conference win against New Mexico. Colorado State’s last MWC loss came against the Boise State Broncos 85-77 on Jan. 29. New Mexico fell 62-55 at Air Force on Wednesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Colorado State’s David Roddy has averaged 16.4 points and 9.4 rebounds while Isaiah Stevens has put up 15.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists. For the Lobos, Makuach Maluach has averaged 15.7 points and 6.1 rebounds while Saquan Singleton has put up 8.3 points and 4.7 rebounds.MIGHTY MAKUACH: Maluach has connected on 29.3 percent of the 75 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 11 over the last three games. He’s also made 67.9 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: New Mexico is 0-10 when it allows at least 68 points and 6-4 when it holds opponents to less than 68.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Lobos have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Rams. Colorado State has an assist on 35 of 71 field goals (49.3 percent) across its past three outings while New Mexico has assists on 43 of 76 field goals (56.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.4 percent, ranking the Lobos 18th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Colorado State stands at just 23 percent (ranked 305th).

