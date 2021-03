Conference Tournament Glances

Times EST (through March 13) Times EDT (March 14) America East Conference First Round Saturday, Feb. 27 UMass Lowell 64,…

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

second lowest remaining seed vs. second highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.