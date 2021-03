Conference Tournament Glances

Times EST (through March 13) Times EDT (March 14) America East Conference First Round Saturday, Feb. 27 UMass Lowell 64,…

Times EST (through March 13) Times EDT (March 14) America East Conference First Round Saturday, Feb. 27

UMass Lowell 64, Stony Brook 62

Hartford 77, Binghamton 60

Albany (NY) 76, NJIT 66

Quarterfinals Sunday, Feb. 28

UMass Lowell 72, New Hampshire 64

Hartford 83, Albany (NY) 77

Semifinals Saturday, March 6

UMass Lowell at UMBC, 2 p.m.

Hartford at Vermont, 4 p.m.

Championship Saturday, March 14

Semifinal winners, 11 a.m.

Atlantic Sun Conference Jacksonville, Fla. Thursday, March 4 Quarterfinals

Liberty 69, Kennesaw St. 59

North Alabama vs. North Florida, 2 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast vs. Lipscomb, 7 p.m.

Stetson vs. Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Semifinals Friday, March 5

lowest remaining seed vs. Liberty, 2 p.m.

second lowest remaining seed vs. second highest remaining seed, 7 p.m.

Championship Sunday, March 7

Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Atlantic 10 Conference First Round Wednesday, March 3

Saint Joseph’s 72, La Salle 66

George Washington 53, Fordham 49

Second Round Thursday, March 4

Duquesne 67, Richmond 62

UMass 100, Saint Joseph’s 66

Rhode Island vs. Dayton, 3:30 p.m.

George Mason vs. George Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals Friday, March 5

St. Bonaventure vs. Duquesne, 11 a.m.

Saint Louis vs. UMass, 1 p.m.

VCU vs. Rhode Island-Dayton winner, 3:30 p.m.

Davidson vs. George Mason_George Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Semifinals Saturday, March 6

St. Bonaventure-Duquesne winner vs. Saint Louis-UMass, 11 a.m.

VCU_Rhode Island-Dayton winner vs. Davidson_George Mason_George Washington, 2 p.m.

Championship Sunday, March 14

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

Big South Conference First Round Saturday, Feb. 27

Hampton 67, Presbyterian 65

High Point 65, SC-Upstate 60

Quarterfinals Monday, March 1

Winthrop 83, High Point 54

Radford 67, Hampton 52

Longwood 77, UNC Asheville 61

Campbell 63, Gardner-Webb 57

Semifinals Thursday, March 4

Winthrop vs. Longwood, 6 p.m.

Radford vs. Campbell, 7 p.m.

Championship At Higher-Seeded Team Sunday, March 7

Semifinal winners, Noon

Colonial Athletic Association Atlantic Union Bank Center Harrisonburg, Va. First Round Saturday, March 6

Towson vs. Elon, 3 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington vs. William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals Sunday, March 7

Delaware vs. Hofstra, 11 a.m.

Towson-Elon winner at James Madison, 2:30 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington-William & Mary winner vs. Northeastern, 6 p.m.

Drexel vs. Coll. of Charleston, 9:30 p.m.

Semifinals Monday, March 8

Delaware-Hofstra winner vs. James Madison_Towson-Elon winner, 6 p.m.

Northeastern_UNCW-William & Mary winner vs. Drexel-Coll. of Charleston winner, 9:30 p.m.

Championship Tuesday, March 9

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Horizon League At Higher-Seeded Schools First Round Thursday, Feb. 25

Detroit Mercy 83, Robert Morris 73

Youngstown St. 74, UIC 58

Fort Wayne 89, Green Bay 84, 2OT

Milwaukee 84, IUPUI 72

Quarterfinals At Higher-Seeded Schools Tuesday, March 2

Cleveland St. 108, Fort Wayne 104, 3OT

N. Kentucky 70, Detroit Mercy 69

Milwaukee 94, Wright St. 92, OT

Oakland 87, Youngstown St. 83, OT

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum Indianapolis Semifinals Monday, March 8

Cleveland St. vs. Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

Oakland vs. N. Kentucky, 9:30 p.m.

Championship At Indiana Farmers Coliseum Indianapolis Tuesday, March 9

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference At Enterprise Center St. Louis First Round Thursday, March 4

S. Illinois vs. Bradley, 6 p.m.

Illinois St. vs. Northern Iowa, 9 p.m.

Quarterfinals Friday, March 5

S. Illinois-Bradley winner vs. Loyola Chicago, Noon

Evansville vs. Indiana St., 3 p.m.

Illinois St.-Northern Iowa winner vs. Drake, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso vs. Missouri St., 9 p.m.

Semifinals Saturday, March 6

Loyola Chicago_S. Illinois-Bradley winner vs. Evansville-Indiana St. winner, 1 p.m.

Drake_Illinois St.-Northern Iowa winner vs. Valparaiso-Missouri St. winner, 4 p.m.

Championship Sunday, March 7

Semifinal winners

Ohio Valley Conference At The Ford Center Evansville, Ind. Quarterfinals Wednesday, March 3

Belmont 78, SIU-Edwardsville 61

Morehead St. 61, SE Missouri 54

Thursday, March 4

Murray St. vs. Jacksonville St., 8 p.m.

Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky, 10:30 p.m.

Semifinals Friday, March 5

Murray St.-Jacksonville St winner vs. Belmont, 8 p.m.

Morehead St. vs. Austin Peay-Eastern Kentucky winner, 10:30 p.m.

Championship Saturday, March 6

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

Patriot League At Higher-Seeded Schools First Round Wednesday, March 3

Loyola at Holy Cross, cancelled

Boston University 69, Lehigh 58

Quarterfinals Saturday, March 6

Loyola at Navy, Noon

American at Army, 3 p.m.

Bucknell at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

Boston University at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Semifinals Wednesday, March 10

Navy_Loyola-Holy Cross winner vs. American-Army winner, 5:30 or 7:30 p.m.

Bucknell-Lafayette winner vs Colgate_Lehigh-Boston University winner, 5:30 or 7:30 p.m.

Championship Sunday, March 14

Semifinal winners

Southern Conference At Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville Asheville, N.C. First Round Friday, March 5

W. Carolina vs. The Citadel, 5:30 p.m.

Samford vs. Mercer, 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals Saturday, March 6

W. Carolina-The Citadel winner vs. UNC-Greensboro, Noon

ETSU vs. Chattanooga, 2:30 p.m.

Samford-Mercer winner vs. Wofford, 5:30 p.m.

VMI vs. Furman, 8 p.m.

Semifinals Sunday, March 7

UNC-Greensboro_W. Carolina-The Citadel winner vs. ETSU-Chattanooga winner, 5 p.m.

Wofford_Samford-Mercer winner vs. VMI-Furman winner, 7:30 p.m.

Championship Monday, March 8

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Summit League At The Sanford Pentagon Sioux Falls, S.D. Quarterfinals Saturday, March 6

Omaha vs. South Dakota St., 6:45 p.m.

W. Illinois vs. South Dakota, 9:45 p.m.

Sunday, March 7

North Dakota vs. Oral Roberts, 6:45 p.m.

Kansas City vs. North Dakota St., 9:45 p.m.

Semifinals Monday, March 8

Omaha-South Dakota St. winner vs. North Dakota-Oral Roberts winner, 6:45 p.m.

W. Illinois-South Dakota winner vs. Kansas City-North Dakota St. winner, 9:45 p.m.

Championship Tuesday, March 10

Semifinal winners, 9 p.m.

Sun Belt Conference Pensacola, Fla. First Round Friday, March 5 At Pensacola State College

Arkansas St. vs. Georgia Southern, 5 p.m.

Appalachian St. vs. Little Rock, 7:30 p.m.

At Pensacola Bay Center

South Alabama vs. Louisiana-Monroe, 5:30 p.m.

Texas-Arlington vs. Troy, 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals Saturday, March 6 At Pensacola State College

Louisiana vs. South Alabama-Louisiana-Monroe winner, 5 p.m.

At Pensacola Bay Center

Georgia St. vs. Arkansas St.-Georgia Southern winner, 5:30 p.m.

Semifinal Sunday, March 7 At Pensacola Bay Center

Georgia St._Arkansas St.-Georgia Southern winner vs. Louisiana_South Alabama-Louisiana-Monroe winner, 5:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina_Texas-Arlington-Troy winner vs. Texas St._Appalachian St.-Little Rock winner, 8 p.m.

Championship At Pensacola Bay Center Monday, March 8

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

West Coast Conference At Orleans Arena Las Vegas First Round Thursday, March 4

San Diego vs. San Francisco, 9 p.m.

Portland vs. Santa Clara, Noon

Second Round Friday, March 5

San Diego-San Francisco winner vs. Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.

Portland-Santa Clara winner vs. Pacific, Noon

Quarterfinals Saturday, March 6

Loyola Marymount_San Diego-San Francisco winner vs Saint Mary’s, 9 p.m.

Pacific_Portland-Santa Clara winner vs. Pepperdine, Noon

Semifinals Monday, March 8

Gonzaga vs. Loyola Marymount_Saint Mary’s_San Diego-San Francisco winner, 9 p.m.

BYU vs. Pepperdine_Pacific_Portland-Santa Clara winner, Noon

Championship Tuesday, March 9

Semifinal winner, 9 p.m.

