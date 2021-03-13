CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. hospitalizations declining | Va. out of ACC tourney after positive test | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Colorado faces Oregon State in Pac-12 finals

The Associated Press

March 13, 2021, 9:30 AM

No. 5 seed Oregon State (16-12, 13-10) vs. No. 3 seed Colorado (22-7, 17-6)

Pac-12 Conference Tournament Championship, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State is set to take on Colorado in the Championship of the Pac-12 tourney. In the regular season, Colorado won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last played on Feb. 20, when the Buffaloes outshot Oregon State 44.2 percent to 36.2 percent and made 10 more foul shots en route to the 61-57 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Colorado’s McKinley Wright IV, Jeriah Horne and D’Shawn Schwartz have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 60 percent of all Buffaloes points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Wright has made or assisted on 55 percent of all Colorado field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 37 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Beavers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Buffaloes. Colorado has an assist on 30 of 72 field goals (41.7 percent) across its past three outings while Oregon State has assists on 44 of 78 field goals (56.4 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Colorado has held opposing teams to 63 points per game, the lowest figure among all Pac-12 teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

