College Basketball Invitational Glance The Associated Press

All Times EDT Quarterfinals Monday, March 22 Stetson (11-14) vs. Bowling Green (14-11), 11:30 a.m. Coastal Carolina (16-7) vs. Bryant (15-6), 2:30 p.m. Longwood (12-16) vs. Pepperdine (12-12), 5:30 p.m. Bellarmine (13-7) vs. Army (12-9), 8:30 p.m. Semifinals Tuesday, March 23 Quarterfinal winners, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Championship Wednesday, March 24 Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.