Clemson looks to extend streak vs Syracuse

Clemson (15-5, 9-5) vs. Syracuse (13-8, 7-7)

Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson looks for its sixth straight conference win against Syracuse. Clemson’s last ACC loss came against the Duke Blue Devils 79-53 on Jan. 30. Syracuse lost 84-77 on the road to Georgia Tech in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Clemson’s Aamir Simms, Clyde Trapp and Jonathan Baehre have collectively accounted for 38 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 40 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.ACCURATE AAMIR: Simms has connected on 39.1 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 83.6 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Orange are 5-0 when they hold opposing teams to 60 points or fewer and 8-8 when opponents exceed 60 points. The Tigers are 10-0 when they score at least 66 points and 5-5 on the year when falling short of 66.

STREAK SCORING: Syracuse has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 76.8 points while giving up 65.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Clemson defense has held opponents to just 61.7 points per game, the 11th-lowest in Division I. Syracuse has allowed an average of 71.6 points through 21 games (ranked 200th, nationally).

