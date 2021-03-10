Clemson faces Miami in ACC tourney

Miami (9-16, 5-15) vs. No. 5 seed Clemson (16-6, 10-6) Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney Second Round, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North…

Miami (9-16, 5-15) vs. No. 5 seed Clemson (16-6, 10-6)

Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney Second Round, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami is set to match up against Clemson in the second round of the ACC tourney. Clemson swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last played on Feb. 27, when the Tigers outshot Miami 49.1 percent to 44 percent and hit six more 3-pointers en route to the eight-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Miami’s Kameron McGusty, Elijah Olaniyi and Nysier Brooks have collectively scored 37 percent of the team’s points this season, including 56 percent of all Hurricanes scoring over the last five games.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: Isaiah Wong has connected on 35.3 percent of the 136 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 23 over his last five games. He’s also converted 81 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Tigers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Hurricanes. Clemson has 49 assists on 75 field goals (65.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Miami has assists on 37 of 73 field goals (50.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Clemson defense has allowed only 61.8 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Tigers 12th among Division I teams. The Miami offense has averaged 66.4 points through 25 games (ranked 266th, nationally).

