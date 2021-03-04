Cincy faces Vandy

Vanderbilt (7-14) vs. Cincinnati (9-9) Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt and Cincinnati look to…

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt and Cincinnati look to bounce back from losses. Vanderbilt came up short in an 83-68 game at LSU on Tuesday. Cincinnati lost 80-74 loss at home to Memphis on Sunday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Vanderbilt’s Scotty Pippen Jr., Dylan Disu and Trey Thomas have collectively accounted for 49 percent of all Commodores scoring this season.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Keith Williams has had his hand in 41 percent of all Cincinnati field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 19 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Cincinnati is 0-7 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 9-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bearcats have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Commodores. Cincinnati has 47 assists on 85 field goals (55.3 percent) across its previous three contests while Vanderbilt has assists on 34 of 71 field goals (47.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cincinnati is ranked second in the AAC with an average of 71.1 possessions per game. The uptempo Bearcats have pushed that total to 72.7 possessions per game over their last three games.

