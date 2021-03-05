Cincy, ECU meet in conference play

Cincinnati (9-10, 7-6) vs. East Carolina (8-9, 2-9) Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Cincinnati (9-10, 7-6) vs. East Carolina (8-9, 2-9)

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: AAC foes meet as Cincinnati matches up against East Carolina. Each team is coming off of a home loss this past Thursday. East Carolina lost 64-60 to Central Florida, while Cincinnati fell 78-64 to Vanderbilt.

LEADING THE CHARGE: East Carolina’s Jayden Gardner has averaged 18.1 points and 8.5 rebounds while Brandon Suggs has put up 8.5 points and four rebounds. For the Bearcats, Keith Williams has averaged 14.9 points while Jeremiah Davenport has put up 11.2 points and 4.8 rebounds.WONDERFUL WILLIAMS: Williams has connected on 30.8 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also made 66.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Cincinnati is 0-8 when opposing teams score 74 or more points. East Carolina is a perfect 5-0 when its offense scores at least 73 points.

PERFECT WHEN: East Carolina is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 73 points. The Pirates are 3-9 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Cincinnati is rated second in the AAC with an average of 71.1 possessions per game. The uptempo Bearcats have pushed that total to 73.5 possessions per game over their last three games.

