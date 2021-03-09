Charlotte faces UTSA in CUSA 2nd round

No. 5 seed Charlotte (9-15, 5-11) vs. No. 4 seed UTSA (14-10, 9-7) Conference USA Conference Tourney Second Round, Ford…

No. 5 seed Charlotte (9-15, 5-11) vs. No. 4 seed UTSA (14-10, 9-7)

Conference USA Conference Tourney Second Round, Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte and UTSA are prepared to square off in the second round of the CUSA tournament. UTSA won against Southwestern Adventist 123-43 on Thursday, while Charlotte fell 75-66 to Marshall on Saturday.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game’s outcome. Jhivvan Jackson, Keaton Wallace and Eric Parrish have collectively accounted for 53 percent of UTSA’s scoring this season. For Charlotte, Jordan Shepherd, Jhery Matos and Milos Supica have collectively scored 39 percent of the team’s points this season.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jackson has been directly responsible for 41 percent of all UTSA field goals over the last five games. Jackson has 46 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The 49ers are 0-7 when they allow 73 or more points and 9-8 when they hold opponents to anything under 73 points. The Roadrunners are 0-8 when they score 69 points or fewer and 14-2 when they exceed 69.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Roadrunners have recently created buckets via assists more often than the 49ers. UTSA has 60 assists on 112 field goals (53.6 percent) over its previous three matchups while Charlotte has assists on 27 of 71 field goals (38 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UTSA is rated 29th in the nation by scoring 79.6 points per game this season. Charlotte has only averaged 63.5 points per game, which ranks 309th.

