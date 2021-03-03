CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Biden stands by vaccine timeline | Update on COVID-19 relief | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Castro lifts Houston Baptist over Incarnate Word 72-67

The Associated Press

March 3, 2021, 11:08 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Pedro Castro tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds to lift Houston Baptist to a 72-67 win over Incarnate Word on Wednesday night.

Darius Lee had 12 points for Houston Baptist (5-17, 4-10 Southland Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak.

Logan Bracamonte and Drew Lutz each scored 17 points for the Cardinals (8-12, 5-8), who have now lost four games in a row. Keaston Willis had 14 points and six rebounds.

Houston Baptist sweeps the series, having defeated UIW 73-57 on Jan. 27.

