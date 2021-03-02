CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Carton scores 20 to lift Marquette over DePaul 77-71

The Associated Press

March 2, 2021, 11:49 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — D.J. Carton scored 20 points and Koby McEwen and Dawson Garcia each scored 12 and Marquette beat DePaul 77-71 on Tuesday night.

Greg Elliott added 11 points for Marquette (12-13, 7-11 Big East Conference)

Pauly Paulicap scored a season-high 20 points and had three blocks for the Blue Demons (4-13, 2-13). Ray Salnave added 13 points and seven rebounds and Romeo Weems had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Golden Eagles returned the favor as DePaul beat them 68-61 on Jan. 23.

