HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Butler recorded 12 points and 12 rebounds to lift Drexel to a 74-67 win over Northeastern in the semifinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament. Jahmyl Telfort led the Huskies with a season-high 30 points. The sixth-seeded Dragons will face eighth-seeded Elon in Tuesday’s championship game.

