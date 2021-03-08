CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools, parents weight in on CDC distancing rule | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Burford lifts Elon past Hofstra 76-58 in CAA tourney

The Associated Press

March 8, 2021, 8:47 PM

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius Burford had 19 points to lead five Elon players in double figures as the eighth-seeded Phoenix upset fourth-seeded Hofstra 76-58 in the semifinals of the Colonial Athletic Association tourney on Monday night.

Elon, which upended top-seeded James Madison 72-71 on Sunday, will face No. 6 Drexel or No. 2 Northeastern in the championship on Tuesday.

Hunter Woods and Ikenna Ndugba added 14 points apiece for the Phoenix (10-8). Hunter McIntosh and Simon Wright chipped in 10 points each. Woods also had seven rebounds, while Ndugba posted 10 rebounds.

Jalen Ray had 20 points for the Pride (13-10). Caleb Burgess added 16 points. Isaac Kante had 10 points.

Tareq Coburn, whose 16 points per game heading into the contest ranked second on the Pride, scored only 6 points. He hit 20 percent from 3-point range (1 of 5).

