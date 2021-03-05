CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers' pandemic struggles | New kid, new normal | DC urges all adults to preregister for vaccine | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Brown leads The Citadel past Western Carolina 100-86

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 8:51 PM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Hayden Brown had 19 points and 13 rebounds as The Citadel topped Western Carolina 100-86 in the first round of the Southern Conference tournament on Friday.

The Citadel (13-11) faced top-seeded UNC Greensboro on Saturday.

Stephen Clark and Tyler Moffe added 18 points apiece for the Bulldogs, while Fletcher Abee chipped in 17.

The Citadel is 3-1 this season when scoring at least 100 points. The Citadel scored 68 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Mason Faulkner scored a season-high 29 points for the Catamounts (11-16). Kameron Gibson added 15 points, and Xavier Cork had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

