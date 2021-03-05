CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers' pandemic struggles | New kid, new normal | DC urges all adults to preregister for vaccine | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Belmont edges Jacksonville St. 72-69 in OVC tourney

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 11:15 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Luke Smith matched his career high with 24 points as top-seeded Belmont narrowly defeated No. 4 seed Jacksonville State 72-69 in the quarterfinals of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament on Friday night.

Smith made 6 of 9 3-pointers. Grayson Murphy added 14 points, 12 assists and six rebounds for Belmont (26-3). Nick Muszynski had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Tate Pierson had 10 points.

Amanze Ngumezi tied a career high with 20 points for the Gamecocks (18-9). Darian Adams added 13 points. Jalen Finch had 11 points and six rebounds. Kayne Henry had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

