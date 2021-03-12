Bassey’s 22 lifts Western Kentucky past UAB 64-60 in CUSA

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Charles Bassey had 22 points as Western Kentucky narrowly defeated UAB 64-60 in the semifinals of…

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Charles Bassey had 22 points as Western Kentucky narrowly defeated UAB 64-60 in the semifinals of the Conference USA Conference Tournament on Friday.

Dayvion McKnight had 13 points, including two free throws with 35 seconds to play, and eight assists for Western Kentucky (20-6), which will play the North Texas-La Tech winner in Saturday’s championship.

UAB got two attempts at a tying 3-pointer on the final possession after McKnight’s free throws but came up empty.

The Hilltoppers reached 20 wins for the 47th season. Only Kentucky, North Carolina, Louisville, UCLA and Kansas have more.

Michael Ertel had 16 points for the Blazers (22-7). Quan Jackson added 15 points. Tavin Lovan had 14 points.

