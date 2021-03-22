Baker, Wright State upset Arkansas in women’s NCAA tourney

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Angel Baker made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 29.1 seconds left, and No. 13 Wright State beat…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Angel Baker made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 29.1 seconds left, and No. 13 Wright State beat No. 4 Arkansas 66-62 on Monday in the biggest upset so far in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Jada Roberson made two free throws with 8.1 seconds left to seal the victory for the Horizon League Tournament champions.

Baker scored 26 points to help the Raiders (19-7) become the first No. 13 seed to beat a No. 4 since 2012.

Chelsea Dungee had 27 points for Arkansas (19-9).

BELMONT 64, GONZAGA 59

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Belmont freshman Destinee Wells had 25 points and seven assists, and the 12th-seeded Bruins earned their first victory ever in the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Belmont (21-5), which had been 0-5 in the NCAA Tournament, plays No. 4 seed Indiana in the second round Wednesday in the Mercado Region.

Jill Townsend had 17 points for Gonzaga (23-4).

BYU 69, RUTGERS 66

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Paisley Johnson Harding scored 28 points, leading 11th-seeded BYU to the win against No. 6 seed Rutgers.

Shaylee Gonzales had 17 points for the Cougars (19-5) on 3-for-17 shooting. Lauren Gustin finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Next up for BYU is No. 3 seed Arizona in a second-round Mercado Region game Wednesday.

Arella Guirantes scored 30 points for the Scarlet Knights (14-5). Diamond Johnson had 13.

ALABAMA 80, NORTH CAROLINA 71

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jordan Lewis had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, helping Alabama to the victory.

It was a triumphant return to the NCAAs for the Crimson Tide, who were playing their first game in the tournament since 1999.

Hannah Barber had 14 points for Alabama (17-9), and Jasmine Walker finished with 13.

Stephanie Watts led North Carolina (13-11) with a season-high 29 points, hitting seven 3-pointers.

NORTHWESTERN 62, UCF 51

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Lindsey Pulliam scored 25 points to lead seventh-seeded Northwestern to the school’s first women’s NCAA Tournament victory in 28 years.

Northwestern (16-8) is in the tournament for the first time since 2015 and just the third time since 1993, when the Wildcats beat Georgia Tech before falling to Tennessee in the second round.

The Knights (16-5) sustained a huge blow midway through the second quarter when they lost second-leading scorer Diamond Battles to what appeared to be a right knee injury. Masseny Kaba led UCF with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

MARYLAND 98, MOUNT ST. MARY’S 45

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Ashley Owusu had 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, helping Maryland to the victory.

Diamond Miller added 19 points for second-seeded Maryland (25-2), which will take a 14-game win streak into a second-round game with seventh-seeded Alabama in the Hemesfair Region on Wednesday. Chloe Bibby had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Michaela Harrison, Aryna Taylor and Bridget Birkhead each scored eight for Mount St. Mary’s (17-7).

GEORGIA 67, DREXEL 53

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jenna Staiti scored each of her 19 points in the second half, helping Georgia overcome a slow start.

Que Morrison had 11 points, 12 rebounds and a career-high eight assists for the Bulldogs (21-6).

Hannah Nihill led Drexel (14-9) with 22 points, going 2 of 7 from 3-point range. Keishana Washington, the Dragons’ second-leading scorer, was held to seven points on 2-of-12 shooting.

INDIANA 63, VCU 32

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Grace Berger scored 13 of her 20 points in the first half, and No. 4 seed Indiana held 13th-seeded VCU to 22.8% shooting.

Ali Patberg had 17 points for Indiana (19-5), and Mackenzie Holmes finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and five blocks.

Next up for Indiana is Belmont in the second round Wednesday in the Mercado Region.

Chloe Bloom and Sam Robinson each scored eight points for VCU (16-11).

ARIZONA 79, STONY BROOK 44

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Aari McDonald scored 20 points and Trinity Baptiste had 18, sending Arizona to the runaway win.

Cate Reese scored 16 points for the third-seeded Wildcats (17-5), who will take on 11th-seeded BYU on Wednesday.

Asiah Dingle scored 14 points for the Seawolves (15-6), who shot 29% from the field and turned it over 25 times.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.