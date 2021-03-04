CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virginia Gov. Northam gets vaccine | Prince George’s Co. moves to next phase of rollout | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Auburn’s fires women’s basketball coach Williams-Flournoy

The Associated Press

March 4, 2021, 2:04 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn has fired women’s basketball coach Terri Williams-Flournoy after she finished without a league win in her ninth season.

Athletic director Allen Greene announced the decision on Thursday, a day after the Tigers were knocked out of the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament by Florida.

Auburn went 5-19 and lost all 15 league games, finishing on a 17-game skid.

Williams-Flournoy went 140-138 overall and 48-96 mark in SEC play. She led Auburn to NCAA Tournament appearances in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

“This year was full of unexpected challenges,” Greene said. “Coach Flo, her staff and our student-athletes should be commended for their attitude and effort in the face of disruption and adversity.”

Auburn said it would begin a national search for her replacement immediately.

