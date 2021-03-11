ASU, Oregon meet in Pac-12 quarters

Arizona State (11-13, 8-10) vs. No. 1 seed Oregon (19-5, 14-4) Pac-12 Conference Tournament Quarterfinals, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Thursday,…

Arizona State (11-13, 8-10) vs. No. 1 seed Oregon (19-5, 14-4)

Pac-12 Conference Tournament Quarterfinals, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Thursday, 2:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State is set to match up against Oregon in the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Feb. 11, when the Ducks shot 42.4 percent from the field while holding Arizona State to just 33.3 percent en route to an 11-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Oregon has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Eugene Omoruyi, Chris Duarte, LJ Figueroa and Eric Williams Jr. have collectively accounted for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 79 percent of all Ducks points over the last five games.MIGHTY MARTIN: Remy Martin has connected on 34.4 percent of the 128 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 31 over the last five games. He’s also converted 77.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Arizona State is 6-0 when it limits opponents to 72 or fewer points, and 5-13 when opposing teams exceed 72 points. Oregon is 16-0 when holding opponents to 71 points or fewer, and 3-5 whenever teams score more than 71 on the Ducks.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Ducks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Sun Devils. Oregon has 42 assists on 83 field goals (50.6 percent) over its past three outings while Arizona State has assists on 33 of 69 field goals (47.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona State has committed a turnover on just 15.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the sixth-best rate among all Division I teams. The Sun Devils have turned the ball over only 10.9 times per game this season.

