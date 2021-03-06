CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus impact in Montgomery Co. | Update on DC preregistration system | WTOP reporter details vaccine experience | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Ark.-Pine Bluff routs Mississippi…

Ark.-Pine Bluff routs Mississippi Valley St. 82-59

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 12:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Shaun Doss Jr. had 24 points and 14 rebounds as Arkansas-Pine Bluff ended its 12-game losing streak, routing Mississippi Valley State 82-59 on Friday night.

Dequan Morris had 17 points and six rebounds for Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-20, 3-12 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Terrance Banyard added 12 points. Markedric Bell had 10 points.

Caleb Hunter had 16 points and seven assists for the Delta Devils (2-21, 2-13). Terry Collins added 15 points. Keiondre Jefferson had 14 points.

The Golden Lions improve to 2-0 against the Delta Devils for the season. Arkansas-Pine Bluff defeated Mississippi Valley State 92-52 on Jan. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

How IRS line employees and managers are dealing with a second filing season under pandemic

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up