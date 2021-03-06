CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill | Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | CDC studies mask wearing, dining bans | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Akwuba carries Louisiana-Lafayette past South Alabama 79-68

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 11:03 PM

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Theo Akwuba had 19 points and 14 rebounds as Louisiana-Lafayette got past South Alabama 79-68 in the Sun Belt Conference Tourney second round on Saturday. Mylik Wilson and Dou Gueye added 16 points each for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Ragin’ Cajuns face Georgia State in the semifinals on Sunday.

Akwuba made 9 of 12 shots. He added three blocks. Wilson also had 10 rebounds and six assists, while Gueye posted 11 rebounds.

Kobe Julien had 11 points for Louisiana-Lafayette (17-8).

Cedric Russell, whose 18 points per game heading into the contest led the Ragin’ Cajuns, shot only 13% in the game (1 of 8).

John Pettway had 16 points for the Jaguars (17-11). Sam Iorio added 14 points. Michael Flowers had 13 points and six assists.

Tyreke Locure, who was second on the Jaguars in scoring heading into the matchup with 14 points per game, shot only 18% for the game (2 of 11).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

