Akron, Buffalo meet in conference play

Akron (14-6, 12-5) vs. Buffalo (12-7, 10-5)

Alumni Arena, Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron visits Buffalo in a MAC matchup. Akron fell 83-71 at home to Bowling Green on Friday. Buffalo is coming off an 86-66 win on the road over Ohio on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Buffalo’s Jeenathan Williams has averaged 17.3 points and 7.2 rebounds while Josh Mballa has put up 15.1 points and 10.1 rebounds. For the Zips, Loren Cristian Jackson has averaged 21.4 points and 6.4 assists while Enrique Freeman has put up 7.9 points and 8.8 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Jackson has made or assisted on 47 percent of all Akron field goals over the last five games. Jackson has accounted for 31 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Bulls are 5-0 when they shoot at least 72.7 percent from the foul line and 7-7 when they fall shy of that mark. The Zips are 10-0 when they make 10 or more 3-pointers and 4-6 when the team hits fewer than 10 from long range.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bulls have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Zips. Buffalo has 54 assists on 110 field goals (49.1 percent) across its past three contests while Akron has assists on 35 of 77 field goals (45.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Buffalo is ranked eighth in Division I with an average of 82.9 points per game. The Bulls have averaged 91 points per game over their last three games.

