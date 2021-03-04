CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Aimaq, Utah Valley visit Grand Canyon

The Associated Press

March 4, 2021, 6:30 AM

Utah Valley (10-9, 8-3) vs. Grand Canyon (14-5, 8-2)

Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two centers will be on display as Fardaws Aimaq and Utah Valley will face Asbjorn Midtgaard and Grand Canyon. The junior Aimaq is averaging 12.8 points over the last five games. Midtgaard, a senior, is averaging 14 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: Grand Canyon’s Midtgaard has averaged 14.6 points and 10.4 rebounds while Alessandro Lever has put up 13.7 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Wolverines, Aimaq has averaged 14.8 points and 15.4 rebounds while Jamison Overton has put up 15.7 points.

RAMPING IT UP: The Wolverines have scored 76.5 points per game and allowed 71.4 points per game against WAC opponents. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 71 points scored and 82.8 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.ACCURATE ASBJORN: Across 19 games this season, Grand Canyon’s Midtgaard has shot 75.5 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: Utah Valley is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 67 points and 10-4 when scoring at least 67.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Grand Canyon is a perfect 10-0 when it scores at least 71 points. The Antelopes are 4-5 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The steady Grand Canyon defense has held opponents to 62.1 points per game, the 13th-lowest mark in Division I. Utah Valley has allowed an average of 75.2 points through 19 games (ranking the Wolverines 267th).

