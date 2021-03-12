CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC partners with CVS | Va. universities developing COVID-19 vaccine | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Adamu leads Montana St. over S. Utah 80-77 in OT

The Associated Press

March 12, 2021, 10:05 PM

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Amin Adamu had 29 points as No. 5 seed Montana State narrowly defeated top-seeded Southern Utah 80-77 in overtime in the semifinals of the Big Sky Conference Tournament on Friday. Jubrile Belo added 22 points for the Bobcats, including a buzzer-beating turnaround jumper in the lane to force overtime. Belo also had eight rebounds and eight blocks.

Abdul Mohamed had 11 points and 14 rebounds for Montana State (13-9), which advanced to the championship to face Montana-Eastern Washington on Saturday.

Xavier Bishop, the Bobcats’ leading scorer entering the contest at 15 points per game, shot only 19% for the game (3 of 16).

Southern Utah scored 27 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Maizen Fausett had 22 points for the Thunderbirds (20-4). Harrison Butler added 16 points and seven rebounds. Tevian Jones had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

