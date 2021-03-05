CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC urges all adults to preregister for vaccine | Va. in-person graduation plans | Loudoun Co. schools update | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Adamu, Belo lead Montana State past Sacramento State 77-75

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 5:08 PM

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Amin Adamu had 18 points to lead five Montana State players in double figures as the Bobcats narrowly defeated Sacramento State 77-75 on Friday.

Adamu hit two free throws for a 76-73 lead and. after Brandon Davis made a driving layup at the other end, Kellen Tynes sealed it at the line.

Jubrile Belo added 12 points for the Bobcats (11-8, 8-5 Big Sky Conference). Nick Gazelas chipped in 11, Xavier Bishop scored 10 and Abdul Mohamed had 10. Belo also had seven rebounds, while Bishop posted seven assists.

William FitzPatrick scored a career-high 23 points for the Hornets (7-11, 4-9), who have now lost five games in a row. Ethan Esposito added 17 points and eight rebounds. Christian Terrell had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

