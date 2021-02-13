CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Zidek lifts Pepperdine past Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 60-58

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 10:42 PM

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Jan Zidek had 11 points and 11 rebounds as Pepperdine narrowly beat Saint Mary’s 60-58 on Saturday. Colbey Ross added 10 points and 10 assists and scored the go-ahead points for the Waves on a pair of foul shots with two seconds left.

Kessler Edwards had 15 points for Pepperdine (10-8, 6-3 West Coast Conference). Jade’ Smith added 13 points and six rebounds.

Matthias Tass had 17 points for the Gaels (11-6, 2-4). Logan Johnson added 12 points. Tommy Kuhse had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

