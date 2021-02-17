Youngstown St. looks to extend streak vs IUPUI

IUPUI (7-8, 6-8) vs. Youngstown State (13-10, 8-10) Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

IUPUI (7-8, 6-8) vs. Youngstown State (13-10, 8-10)

Beeghly Physical Education Center, Youngstown, Ohio; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State looks for its fifth straight conference win against IUPUI. Youngstown State’s last Horizon loss came against the Detroit Titans 77-72 on Jan. 30. IUPUI won 88-81 over Illinois-Chicago in its last outing.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. . For IUPUI, Marcus Burk, Jaylen Minnett and Elyjah Goss have scored 67 percent of the team’s points this season, including 94 percent of all Jaguars points over their last five.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Burk has accounted for 44 percent of all IUPUI field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 32 field goals and eight assists in those games.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Youngstown State is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over eight times or fewer. The Penguins are 8-10 when they record more than eight turnovers. The IUPUI defense has forced 13.1 turnovers per game in Horizon play, but that figure has dropped to 11 per game over its last three.

BEHIND THE ARC: IUPUI’s Minnett has attempted 107 3-pointers and connected on 34.6 percent of them, and is 13 of 29 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Youngstown State has committed a turnover on just 15.6 percent of its possessions this season, which is the top percentage among all Horizon teams. The Penguins have turned the ball over only 10.7 times per game this season.

