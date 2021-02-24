CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | DC opens high-capacity vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Wyoming looks to extend…

Wyoming looks to extend streak vs San Jose St.

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 6:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Jose State (5-15, 3-13) vs. Wyoming (12-9, 6-8)

Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over San Jose State. In its last nine wins against the Spartans, Wyoming has won by an average of 9 points. San Jose State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 13, 2016, a 62-55 victory.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: San Jose State’s Richard Washington, Omari Moore and Sebastian Mendoza have combined to account for 44 percent of all Spartans scoring this season, though the trio’s production has slipped to 29 percent over the last five games.ROCK-SOLID RICHARD: Washington has connected on 35.1 percent of the 114 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 76.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Wyoming is 0-6 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 12-3 when it scores at least 71.

PERFECT WHEN: Wyoming is a perfect 7-0 when the team records eight or more steals. The Cowboys are 5-9 when they steal the ball fewer than eight times.

DID YOU KNOW: Wyoming is ranked second among MWC teams with an average of 76.1 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Agencies should reengage now with unions over repealed Trump workforce orders, OPM says

Newly discovered zero-day email vulnerabilities put agencies on high alert

How IRS line employees and managers are dealing with a second filing season under pandemic

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up