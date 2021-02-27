Wynter, Drexel visit JMU

Drexel (9-7, 4-5) vs. James Madison (13-6, 8-2) Atlantic Union Bank Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Drexel (9-7, 4-5) vs. James Madison (13-6, 8-2)

Atlantic Union Bank Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Camren Wynter and Drexel will go up against Vado Morse and James Madison. Wynter has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.2 over his last five games. Morse is averaging 14 points over the last five games.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Drexel has been fueled by senior leadership while James Madison has relied on freshmen this year. For the Dragons, seniors Wynter, James Butler and Zach Walton have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s total scoring. On the other bench, freshmen Justin Amadi, Terell Strickland and Terrence Edwards have combined to score 25 percent of James Madison’s points this season, including 25 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

IMPROVING IN CONFERENCE: The Dukes have scored 76.7 points per game and allowed 70.4 points per game in conference play thus far. Those are both improvements over the 70.4 points scored and 74.5 points allowed to non-conference foes.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Wynter has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Drexel field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 34 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: James Madison is a perfect 9-0 when it holds an opponent to 70 points or fewer. The Dukes are 4-6 when opponents score more than 70 points.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Dragons have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Dukes. James Madison has 49 assists on 87 field goals (56.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Drexel has assists on 55 of 83 field goals (66.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: James Madison has attempted the 10th-most free throws in all of Division I. The Dukes have averaged 23.6 free throws per game.

