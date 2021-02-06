Wright State looks to extend streak vs UIC

Wright State (14-4, 12-3) vs. Illinois-Chicago (8-8, 5-6) Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wright…

Wright State (14-4, 12-3) vs. Illinois-Chicago (8-8, 5-6)

Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State looks for its seventh straight conference win against Illinois-Chicago. Wright State’s last Horizon loss came against the Cleveland State Vikings 66-64 on Jan. 15. Illinois-Chicago has dropped its last four games against conference opponents.

SENIOR STUDS: Illinois-Chicago has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Teyvion Kirk, Michael Diggins, Braelen Bridges and Rob Howard have combined to account for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 56 percent of all Flames points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TEYVION: Kirk has connected on 28.6 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 14 over his last five games. He’s also converted 51.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Wright State has won its last three road games, scoring 89 points, while allowing 61.3 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Raiders have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Flames. Illinois-Chicago has 34 assists on 69 field goals (49.3 percent) over its past three contests while Wright State has assists on 46 of 92 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wright State offense has scored 81.2 points per game, the 25th-highest figure in Division I. Illinois-Chicago has only averaged 69 points per game, which ranks 220th nationally.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.