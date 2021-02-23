CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS update | Md. expands screening of variants | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Wright scores 26 as Georgia Tech beats No. 16 Virginia Tech

The Associated Press

February 23, 2021, 10:53 PM

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Moses Wright scored 17 of his 26 points in the second half, helping Georgia Tech pull away from No. 16 Virginia Tech for a 69-53 victory Tuesday night.

Wright also grabbed 10 rebounds in the Yellow Jackets’ third straight victory. They also posted back-to-back ACC road wins for the first time since 2008.

Jose Alvarado had 13 points for Georgia Tech (12-8, 8-6), and Michael Devoe finished with 12. Alvarado also had five steals.

Keve Aluma had 12 points and 14 rebounds for Virginia Tech (14-5, 8-4). The Hokies’ 53 points were a season low.

The Yellow Jackets grabbed control with a 12-0 run in the second half. Wright scored seven points during the decisive stretch on three dunks and a free throw.

Georgia Tech shot 62% (16 of 26) from the field in the second half. The game was tied at 24 at the break.

Nahiem Alleyne had 12 points for the Hokies.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: The veteran Yellow Jackets are pushing for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. It was the Yellow Jackets’ fourth win over a ranked team this season. With plenty of experience and talented guard play, they are a team to watch in the final two weeks of the regular season.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies played for the first time since Feb. 6 after their season was paused because of COVID-19 protocols. They looked a little rusty, struggling against Georgia Tech’s 1-3-1 zone, missing open shots and turning the ball over 16 times. The Hokies are still in a good spot for an NCAA Tournament berth, but will need to play better down the stretch.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech: Host Syracuse on Saturday.

Virginia Tech: Host Wake Forest on Saturday.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

