Wright scores 24 to lead High Point over Hampton 72-58

The Associated Press

February 7, 2021, 5:17 PM

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — John-Michael Wright scored 24 points and High Point dominated the boards to defeat Hampton 72-58 on Sunday.

The Panthers pulled down a season-high 60 rebounds, basically outboarding Hampton 2-1. High Point racked up 20 second-chance points to Hampton’s four.

Ahmil Flowers had 15 points for High Point (7-9, 5-6 Big South Conference). Lydell Elmore added 14 points and eight rebounds. Bryant Randleman had seven points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Davion Warren had 21 points for the Pirates (7-9, 6-5). He also had eight turnovers. Chris Shelton added 12 points. Dajour Dickens had three blocks and seven points.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

