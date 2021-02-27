CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. to loosen restrictions | DC vaccine update | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Wright lifts High Point past South Carolina Upstate 65-60

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 7:15 PM

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — John-Michael Wright had 24 points and 10 rebounds as High Point edged past South Carolina Upstate 65-60 in the Big South Conference tournament on Saturday.

High Point (9-14) advances to play top-seeded Winthrop on Monday.

Lydell Elmore had 15 points and eight rebounds for High Point. Emmanuel Izunabor added 11 rebounds and three blocks.

Nevin Zink had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Spartans (5-18). Everette Hammond added 17 points and Bryson Mozone had 11.

The Panthers improve to 2-1 against the Spartans on the season. In the most recent matchup, South Carolina Upstate defeated High Point 60-51 on Dec. 31.

