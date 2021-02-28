CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Wright, late run help Colorado beat UCLA 70-61

The Associated Press

February 28, 2021, 12:32 AM

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — McKinley Wright IV had 26 points, six assists and five rebounds, and Colorado used a 15-1 run late to beat UCLA 70-61 on Saturday night for its third consecutive win.

Evan Battey added 12 points for Colorado (19-7, 13-6 Pac-12) and Jeriah Horne scored 10.

Johnny Juzang hit a jumper and then Tyger Campbell made a 3-pointer to give UCLA (17-6, 13-4) a 57-55 lead with 8:11 to play, but the Bruins committed six turnovers and were outscored 15-4 from there.

Juzang finished with 25 points and Jaylen Clark scored 10 for UCLA.

Wright moved past Askia Booker into sixth on Colorado’s career scoring list with 1,759 points.

The Buffaloes committed just six turnovers while UCLA had 14, which Colorado converted into 23 points.

The Bruins, who had a four-game win streak snapped, have a half-game lead over Southern California atop the conference standings.

UCLA plays at Oregon on Wednesday. Colorado hosts Arizona State on Thursday to conclude its regular season.

