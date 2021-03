Women’s Conference Tournament Glances

Times EST (through March 13) Times EDT (March 14) America East Conference Quarterfinals Sunday, Feb. 28 UMass Lowell 72, NJIT…

Times EST (through March 13) Times EDT (March 14) America East Conference Quarterfinals Sunday, Feb. 28

UMass Lowell 72, NJIT 52

New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 5 p.m.

Semifinal Sunday, March 7

Lowest remaining seed at Maine, 1 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Stony Brook, 3 p.m.

Championship Friday, March 12

Semifinal winners, 5 p.m.

Horizon League First Round Thursday, Feb. 25

Cleveland St. 69, Illinois-Chicago 43

Youngstown St. 62, Fort Wayne 59

N. Kentucky 68, Robert Morris 54

Quarterfinals Tuesday, March 2

N. Kentucky at Wright St., 2 p.m.

IUPUI at Oakland, 3 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

At Indiana Farmers Coliseum Indianapolis Semifinals Monday, March 8

Wright St.-N. Kentucky winner vs. Oakland-IUPUI winner, 11 a.m.

Green Bay-Cleveland St. winner vs. Milwaukee-Youngstown St. winner, 2 p.m.

Championship Tuesday, March 9

Semifinal winners, Noon

<

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.