WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women’s basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team’s RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week’s poll:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Connecticut (17) 14-1 778 5 2. Louisville (11) 18-1 769 3 3. South Carolina (2) 15-2 735 1 4. Stanford 17-2 681 6 5. Texas A&M 18-1 672 7 6. North Carolina St. 12-2 659 2 7. UCLA 11-3 571 4 8. Arizona 12-2 569 9 9. Baylor 14-2 566 8 10. Maryland 13-2 522 10 11. Ohio State 12-2 457 13 12. Michigan 10-1 427 12 13. Oregon 12-4 377 11 14. Indiana 11-4 320 17 15. South Florida 10-1 306 16 16. Gonzaga 16-2 302 18 17. Arkansas 14-7 287 15 18. Kentucky 13-5 286 14 19. Tennessee 12-3 237 19 20. Northwestern 11-3 200 20 21. West Virginia 15-2 155 24 22. DePaul 10-4 153 21 23. Missouri State 11-2 98 23 24. Mississippi State 8-5 86 22 25. Georgia 14-4 66 25

South Dakota State (15-2) 44; Florida Gulf Coast (15-2) 22; Michigan State (10-5) 13; Texas (13-5) 10; Oklahoma State (14-5) 7; Dayton (10-1) 7; Syracuse (11-4) 5; Southern California (9-7) 5; Georgia Tech (11-4) 5; Rice (10-1) 2; Iowa (10-6) 1.

