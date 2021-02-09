WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
The Associated Press

February 9, 2021, 1:36 PM

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women’s basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team’s RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week’s poll:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Connecticut (17) 14-1 778 5
2. Louisville (11) 18-1 769 3
3. South Carolina (2) 15-2 735 1
4. Stanford 17-2 681 6
5. Texas A&M 18-1 672 7
6. North Carolina St. 12-2 659 2
7. UCLA 11-3 571 4
8. Arizona 12-2 569 9
9. Baylor 14-2 566 8
10. Maryland 13-2 522 10
11. Ohio State 12-2 457 13
12. Michigan 10-1 427 12
13. Oregon 12-4 377 11
14. Indiana 11-4 320 17
15. South Florida 10-1 306 16
16. Gonzaga 16-2 302 18
17. Arkansas 14-7 287 15
18. Kentucky 13-5 286 14
19. Tennessee 12-3 237 19
20. Northwestern 11-3 200 20
21. West Virginia 15-2 155 24
22. DePaul 10-4 153 21
23. Missouri State 11-2 98 23
24. Mississippi State 8-5 86 22
25. Georgia 14-4 66 25

None.

South Dakota State (15-2) 44; Florida Gulf Coast (15-2) 22; Michigan State (10-5) 13; Texas (13-5) 10; Oklahoma State (14-5) 7; Dayton (10-1) 7; Syracuse (11-4) 5; Southern California (9-7) 5; Georgia Tech (11-4) 5; Rice (10-1) 2; Iowa (10-6) 1.

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

