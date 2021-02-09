WOMEN’S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women’s basketball poll, with first-place votes received, team’s RECORDS THROUGH MONDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th and ranking in last week’s poll:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Connecticut (17)
|14-1
|778
|5
|2. Louisville (11)
|18-1
|769
|3
|3. South Carolina (2)
|15-2
|735
|1
|4. Stanford
|17-2
|681
|6
|5. Texas A&M
|18-1
|672
|7
|6. North Carolina St.
|12-2
|659
|2
|7. UCLA
|11-3
|571
|4
|8. Arizona
|12-2
|569
|9
|9. Baylor
|14-2
|566
|8
|10. Maryland
|13-2
|522
|10
|11. Ohio State
|12-2
|457
|13
|12. Michigan
|10-1
|427
|12
|13. Oregon
|12-4
|377
|11
|14. Indiana
|11-4
|320
|17
|15. South Florida
|10-1
|306
|16
|16. Gonzaga
|16-2
|302
|18
|17. Arkansas
|14-7
|287
|15
|18. Kentucky
|13-5
|286
|14
|19. Tennessee
|12-3
|237
|19
|20. Northwestern
|11-3
|200
|20
|21. West Virginia
|15-2
|155
|24
|22. DePaul
|10-4
|153
|21
|23. Missouri State
|11-2
|98
|23
|24. Mississippi State
|8-5
|86
|22
|25. Georgia
|14-4
|66
|25
None.
South Dakota State (15-2) 44; Florida Gulf Coast (15-2) 22; Michigan State (10-5) 13; Texas (13-5) 10; Oklahoma State (14-5) 7; Dayton (10-1) 7; Syracuse (11-4) 5; Southern California (9-7) 5; Georgia Tech (11-4) 5; Rice (10-1) 2; Iowa (10-6) 1.
___
