CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US approaches 500,000 deaths | Role of DC's pastors in vaccine distribution | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » College Basketball » Withers carries UMass Lowell…

Withers carries UMass Lowell over New Hampshire 74-69

The Associated Press

February 5, 2021, 7:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Connor Withers posted 19 points as UMass Lowell narrowly defeated New Hampshire 74-69 on Friday.

Withers made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Bryce Daley had 18 points for UMass Lowell (7-8, 6-5 America East Conference). Kalil Thomas added six rebounds.

Jayden Martinez had 19 points for the Wildcats (8-8, 7-6). Qon Murphy added 16 points and Nick Johnson had 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Congress to probe how military bases fared during paralyzing winter storms

For one HHS office, a cyber failure isn’t always bad news

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

Supply remains VA's biggest hurdle in vaccinating broader veteran population

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up