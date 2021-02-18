CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Specialist calls J&J vaccine a 'winner' | Youth coping with pandemic | Single-dose vaccinations in Va. | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Winthrop tops High Point…

Winthrop tops High Point 76-70 to win Big South

The Associated Press

February 18, 2021, 11:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — D.J. Burns Jr. had a season-high 22 points as Winthrop won its ninth consecutive road game, defeating High Point 76-70 on Thursday night to clinch the Big South Conference regular-season title.

Russell Jones Jr. had 17 points for Winthrop (19-1, 16-1 Big South). Chase Claxton added nine rebounds. Adonis Arms had seven rebounds.

John-Michael Wright had 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers (8-12, 6-9). Ahmil Flowers added 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

TSP regains upward swing for February

Vice Adm. Norton was ‘right leader at right time’ for DISA

USPS, GSA expand ‘government storefront’ concept with PIV card pilot

AI commission sees ‘extraordinary’ support to stand up tech-focused service academy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up