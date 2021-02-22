CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus impact in Montgomery Co. | Update on DC preregistration system | WTOP reporter details vaccine experience | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » College Basketball » Winthrop looks to extend…

Winthrop looks to extend streak vs Hampton

The Associated Press

February 22, 2021, 3:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Hampton (9-13, 8-9) vs. Winthrop (20-1, 17-1)

Winthrop Coliseum, Rock Hill, South Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop looks for its fifth straight conference win against Hampton. Winthrop’s last Big South loss came against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs 57-55 on Jan. 29. Hampton came up short in a 73-68 game at home to Campbell in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Winthrop’s Chandler Vaudrin, Adonis Arms and Charles Falden have combined to account for 40 percent of all Eagles points this season, although that number has dropped to 26 percent over the last five games.DOMINANT DAVION: Davion Warren has connected on 30.4 percent of the 138 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 24 over the last three games. He’s also converted 75.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Hampton is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 71 points or fewer. The Pirates are 2-13 when opponents score more than 71.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Eagles have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Pirates. Winthrop has an assist on 40 of 68 field goals (58.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Hampton has assists on 32 of 75 field goals (42.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Winthrop has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.5 percent this year. That figure is ranked 18th in the nation. The offensive rebound percentage for Hampton stands at just 22.6 percent (ranked 312th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

How IRS line employees and managers are dealing with a second filing season under pandemic

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

Agencies should reengage now with unions over repealed Trump workforce orders, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up