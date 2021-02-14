CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Wilson, Scheierman carry S. Dakota St. past Oral Roberts

The Associated Press

February 14, 2021, 7:45 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Douglas Wilson tied a season-high 23 points and Baylor Scheierman scored 22 and South Dakota State topped Oral Roberts 95-80 on Sunday.

Scheierman finished with a double-double collecting 11 rebounds whiled distributing seven assists. Alex Arians scored 15 with 10 rebounds for South Dakota State (12-5, 8-3 Summit League) and Charlie Easley scored 12.

The 95 points were a season high for South Dakota State.

Max Abmas scored 30 points for the Golden Eagles (11-9, 8-4) and Kareem Thompson scored 18.

