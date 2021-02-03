CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Winter weather disrupts vaccine shipment | DC vaccine update | New measures at U.Md. | Latest COVID test results
Home » College Basketball » Willis scores 24 to…

Willis scores 24 to carry UIW past Lamar 67-58

The Associated Press

February 3, 2021, 10:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Keaston Willis had 24 points as UIW topped Lamar 67-58 on Wednesday night.

Willis hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. Marcus Larsson had 12 points and 13 rebounds for UIW (7-8, 4-4 Southland Conference). Logan Bracamonte added 11 points. Brandon Swaby had eight rebounds.

Davion Buster had 19 points for Lamar (4-12, 3-5). Quinlan Bennett added 10 points. David Muoka had four blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD expects full force vaccination by summer, more than 30% of troops refusing shot

Agencies ‘building back better’ after SolarWinds breach, top Biden cyber official says

Complex appointments clause challenges throw some MSPB cases in limbo

DoD improves oversight over private military housing, but with new costs to taxpayers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up