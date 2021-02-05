Williams, Cincy visit Tulane

Cincinnati (4-7, 2-4) vs. Tulane (7-6, 2-6) Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Cincinnati (4-7, 2-4) vs. Tulane (7-6, 2-6)

Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse, New Orleans; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Keith Williams and Cincinnati will face Jaylen Forbes and Tulane. The senior Williams has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.6 over his last five games. Forbes, a sophomore, is averaging 13.6 points over the last five games.

SQUAD LEADERS: Tulane’s Forbes has averaged 15 points and 4.9 rebounds while Jordan Walker has put up 13.5 points. For the Bearcats, Williams has averaged 15 points and 4.1 rebounds while David DeJulius has put up 10.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Walker has accounted for 52 percent of all Tulane field goals over the last three games. Walker has 20 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bearcats are 0-5 when they allow at least 74 points and 4-2 when they hold opponents to anything below 74. The Green Wave are 0-5 when allowing 68 or more points and 7-1 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: Tulane is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 64 points or fewer. The Green Wave are 2-6 when opponents score more than 64 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Tulane has committed a turnover on just 16.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all AAC teams. The Green Wave have turned the ball over only 10.8 times per game this season and just 8.6 times per game over their last five games.

